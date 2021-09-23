What's new

China’s J-16D electronic warfare jet with homegrown engine to make debut at Airshow China

China’s J-16D electronic warfare jet with homegrown engine to make debut at Airshow China

Published: Sep 22, 2021 06:28 PM


A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command soars into the sky during multiple training sorties on February 16, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Yehong)

The J-16D, the electronic warfare variant of China's J-16 fighter jet, will make its debut at the Airshow China next week. This indicates that the aircraft is in service with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and will give it an edge in electromagnetic space with powerful jamming capability, experts said on Wednesday.

A J-16D aircraft landed in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday afternoon in preparation for its debut at the Airshow China, to be held from September 28 to October 3 in the city, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The J-16D is China's domestically developed electronic warfare aircraft based on the J-16 fighter jet, Guangdong-based news website southcn.com reported.

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of the J-16D, compared to the original J-16, is the two large electronic warfare pods on the aircraft's wings, which will be used to disrupt and jam hostile electronic equipment, including radar and communications systems, analysts said, noting that it also canceled the original infrared search and track sensor in front of the cockpit since its main role is no longer air-to-air combat.

The J-16D is also equipped with a new avionics system and domestically made engines. It has undergone significant structural changes, including the use of a large amount of composite materials, Wang Ya'nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

In real combat situations, electronic warfare aircraft can accompany other warplanes and provide them with electronic warfare support, for example, conducting electronic jamming or deception, Wang said, noting that they can also launch direct attacks on hostile radar installations or early warning aircraft.

The US operates electronic warfare aircraft like the EA-18G.

China is aware of the importance of electronic warfare and the battle in electromagnetic space, that the one who wins in this field will gain an advantage on the battlefield by disabling the enemies' way to see, hear and communicate, analysts said.

To some extent, electronic warfare aircraft are more important than stealth aircraft, Wang said.

The CCTV report said the J-16D is painted with the insignia of the PLA.

Wang said this means the aircraft is in service.

Many other aircraft, including the Y-20 large transport aircraft, the JL-10 advanced trainer jet, the Y-9 tactical transport aircraft and the JH-7A fighter bomber, have also arrived in Zhuhai for the air show as of Wednesday, according to China Aviation News.

We could use this as replacement for blinders subject to availability of course. Besides this is also a fighter jet and can defend itself. This is something similar to US Growler.
 
I understand that our Blinders are always going through some sort of upgrade and we all know how effective they have been so they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.
 
I suspect PAF is waiting for the HAVSOJ to come on line before ordering them - in the world we live in now - 3 Blinders is not enough anymore.
 
No one said they are enough and there is already plans in place to be addition to the blinders but it wont be J-16D !!
 
Under agreement, China can’t sell em. But at this point China can do whatever the f it wants
 
Replacement for the Falcons is underway based on a Bombardier platform.
 
China's new J 16D Warfare Fighter Just Got Deadlier, is more dangerous than ever

The J-16D shows that China attaches great importance to domination in electromagnetic warfare. To win future warfare, it will be necessary not only to dominate the air and sea but also to be proactive in domination of information and electromagnetic power.. Armed with the modern multi-mode AESA radar, J-16 is built for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions unlike J-11 or even Su-27. The introduction of new datalinks, improved EW systems and increased use of carbon composites by the Chinese on this Su-30 derivate gives it a superior combat capability to even the latest Russian Flanker, the Su-35S.
 
China’s J-16D electronic warfare aircraft starts combat training, ‘to team up with J-20 stealth fighter’

Published: Nov 06, 2021 10:36 PM
4f1641f3fe4a45e482ee63656fcc39e7.jpg


The J-16D electronic warfare aircraft belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has recently entered combat training, and it is expected to conduct seamless, accompanying operations with the J-20 stealth fighter jet in moves with the potential to generate tremendous combat efficiency, experts said on Saturday.

Shortly after its debut at Airshow China 2021 held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province in late September and early October, the J-16D has been deployed in real combat-oriented drills, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday, citing sources from the PLA Air Force.

Being deployed in real combat-oriented drills means the J-16D has begun to form a combat capability after the PLA Air Force gains familiarity with the new aircraft, a Chinese military expert told the Global Times on Saturday, requesting anonymity.

It will be ready for combat soon, if not already, the expert said.

Specialized in electronic warfare, the J-16D is the latest class of domestically developed J-16 fighter jet. It is expected to accompany other warplanes seamlessly and enhance the PLA Air Force's capabilities in carrying out missions under informatized situation by establishing a complete aviation electronic warfare system.

The J-16, from which the J-16D is derived, is a twin-seat, twin engine heavy fighter jet domestically developed in China. As a multirole fighter that excels at both offense and defense, it enjoys significant advantages in terms of the fire control system, radar and operation systems compared with other warplanes previously commissioned by the PLA Air Force.

The biggest difference between the J-16D and the original J-16 is that the J-16D can carry a wider range of equipment, including the small pods on the aircraft's wingtips and the large pods under the aircraft's wings and belly, CCTV quoted Chinese military expert Wang Mingzhi as saying.

These pods, containing electronic surveillance, communications disruption and radar jamming devices, are the J-16D's main battle equipment, in addition to the J-16's original capabilities as a fighter, including air-to-air missiles, making the aircraft particularly powerful, Wang Mingzhi said.

In real combat situations, electronic warfare aircraft like the J-16D can accompany other warplanes and provide them with electronic warfare support, for example, conducting electronic jamming or deception, Wang Ya'nan, the chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Global Times in a previous interview.

They can also launch direct attacks on hostile radar installations or early warning aircraft, Wang Ya'nan said.

Among all other warplanes, the J-16D can join hands with China's most advanced J-20 stealth fighter jet, CCTV reported.

Wang Mingzhi said that, both the J-16D and the J-20 are designed to disrupt hostile radar assets. While the J-16D suppresses radars, the J-20 evades them.

When the two aircraft team up, it would bring tremendous combat efficiency, and such a combination will definitely come in handy in future battlefields, Wang Mingzhi opined.

J-16 fighter jets have been frequent participants in PLA exercises near the island of Taiwan over the past year, according to the island's defense authorities.

Since electronic warfare is a crucial part in modern warfare, it will not be a surprise if the J-16D also joins similar drills in the future, experts said.

