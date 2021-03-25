China's J-16 fighter jet is flawless and much superior to the Su-30: pilot

"In terms of performance, the J-16 is a superior to all types of aircraft I have flown. Speaking of the control capacity of the aircraft, the J-16 is a 3.5 generation plane with huge breakthroughs in radar and fire control systems in comparison with previous aircraft, said Wang Songxi, a flying instructor at the People's Liberation Army Northern Theater Command Air Force, during an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday.The J-16 has no flaws, because it is equipped with many types of weapons and can operate under all weather conditions, Wang said.Explaining the strong combat capabilities of the J-16, Wang drew some comparisons with other well-known aircraft.Normal people usually can't tell the difference between a J-16 and a Su-30 from their appearance, but many things are difference from the inside, Wang said, noting that there is a gap that makes the J-16 a generation more advanced than the Su-30.