China's integrated circuit industry tops 1 trillion yuan in 2021

onebyone

onebyone

[Photo/IC]
BEIJING - China's integrated circuit industry registered stable growth in 2021 with its sales exceeding 1 trillion yuan (about $158 billion) for the first time, according to the industry association.

The sector's sales volume surged by 18.2 percent year on year to reach 1.05 trillion yuan last year, data from the China Semiconductor Industry Association showed.

In breakdown, sales from the design sector increased by 19.6 percent from a year earlier to 451.9 billion yuan, while that from the manufacturing sector jumped by 24.1 percent to 317.63 billion yuan, the association said.

China has remained the world's largest semiconductor market, with its sales totaling 192.5 billion U.S. dollars last year, up 27.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

China's integrated circuit industry tops 1 trillion yuan in 2021

China's integrated circuit industry registered stable growth in 2021 with its sales exceeding 1 trillion yuan (about $158 billion) for the first time, according to the industry association.
