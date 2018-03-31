China's Insecurity. Part 4 of China's Reckoning

Reashot Xigwin said:

From insulting dipolomats, supporting conspiracies theories, engaging in debt trap diplomacy, mocking india's covid deaths & making suggestion to strike australia with a ballistic missile. China is making more enemies as it continues to go along.



Unfavorable Views of China Reach Historic Highs in Many Countries Across 14 advanced nations, a median of 61% say China has done a bad job in handling the coronavirus outbreak. And at least seven-in-ten in each of these countries have little or no confidence in President Xi Jinping.

& it's not just the western countries that china is losing its influences in eastern european, asian & african countries are reevaluating its ties with beijing:



All six countries that snubbed China on Tuesday were from the



Lithuania even goes as far to recognize the Uighur Genocide despite China's threat.



Despite China threats, Lithuania moves to recognise Uighur genocide After Brussels moved to impose sanctions on China in March, Beijing retaliated by targeting four Lithuanian politicians among more than a dozen European diplomats and officials. Now, despite direct pressure on Lithuanian MPs, Vilnius is planning to recognise as genocide China's repression...

People in Africa are even starting to see pass through China investment for what it truly is a new form of colonialism:









Just come and have a look for yourself. Right now Northern Moz has become a nightmare; entire ecological/environment plus security disaster. Zambia is completely taken over.I am not kidding you, the voices are growing louder and we may see them get the same treatments what Idi Amin did back in the early 70s.