China's Insecurity. Part 4 of China's Reckoning

Reashot Xigwin

Reashot Xigwin

Oct 20, 2012
From insulting dipolomats, supporting conspiracies theories, engaging in debt trap diplomacy, mocking india's covid deaths & making suggestion to strike australia with a ballistic missile. China is making more enemies as it continues to go along.

www.pewresearch.org

Unfavorable Views of China Reach Historic Highs in Many Countries

Across 14 advanced nations, a median of 61% say China has done a bad job in handling the coronavirus outbreak. And at least seven-in-ten in each of these countries have little or no confidence in President Xi Jinping.
www.pewresearch.org www.pewresearch.org

& it's not just the western countries that china is losing its influences in eastern european, asian & african countries are reevaluating its ties with beijing:

All six countries that snubbed China on Tuesday were from the 2004 intake of Eastern European NATO members. Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia joined the three Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — in not sending their presidents or prime ministers to join what China had hoped to be a "Xi plus 17 leaders" summit. For the Baltic states in particular, NATO's role as a guarantor of security against Russia outstrips other concerns.

https://www.politico.eu/article/chi...-agriculture-strategy-gets-the-cold-shoulder/

Lithuania even goes as far to recognize the Uighur Genocide despite China's threat.

www.euractiv.com

Despite China threats, Lithuania moves to recognise Uighur genocide

After Brussels moved to impose sanctions on China in March, Beijing retaliated by targeting four Lithuanian politicians among more than a dozen European diplomats and officials. Now, despite direct pressure on Lithuanian MPs, Vilnius is planning to recognise as genocide China's repression...
www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com

People in Africa are even starting to see pass through China investment for what it truly is a new form of colonialism:




www.japantimes.co.jp

Colonization by other means: China’s debt-trap diplomacy

In stark contrast to China's loans, interest rates for Japan’s infrastructure loans to developing countries, for example, mostly run below half a percent.
www.japantimes.co.jp www.japantimes.co.jp
 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Just come and have a look for yourself. Right now Northern Moz has become a nightmare; entire ecological/environment plus security disaster. Zambia is completely taken over.

I am not kidding you, the voices are growing louder and we may see them get the same treatments what Idi Amin did back in the early 70s.
 
