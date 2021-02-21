What's new

China's Insane Structures | Thrill Seekers 惊心动魄的中国

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,819
2
70,486
Country
China
Location
China
China's Insane Structures | Thrill Seekers 惊心动魄的中国

China has 22,000 miles of high-speed rail lines; the United States has essentially none.
China opened its first freeway in 1998 and by the end of 2019 it had built 93,000 miles while the United States had under 67,000. Moreover, China is building about 4,000 new freeway miles a year while the United States has built fewer than 800 miles a year.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom