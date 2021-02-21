beijingwalker
China's Insane Structures | Thrill Seekers 惊心动魄的中国
China has 22,000 miles of high-speed rail lines; the United States has essentially none.
China opened its first freeway in 1998 and by the end of 2019 it had built 93,000 miles while the United States had under 67,000. Moreover, China is building about 4,000 new freeway miles a year while the United States has built fewer than 800 miles a year.
