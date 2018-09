"You cannot foist infeasible projects on developing countries," he told The Hindu, an Indian daily. "We all love a bridge, but please don't push it on us."

Nasheed was alluding to the $210 million Chinese-Maldives Friendship Bridge, which opened in late August.

Before the interview, Nasheed had already said he wants the new government to review all Chinese projects, a large chunk of which are funded through loans to the tune of $1.5 billion. The Maldivian economy is only worth $3.6 billion.

In May, another pro-China incumbent, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was also unexpectedly trounced at the polls, raising questions about the fate of Chinese-backed projects.

New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the veteran politician who returned to lead the anti-Najib alliance to victory, has been more direct than Nasheed about freezing Chinese infrastructure projects. In his crosshairs: the $20 billion East Coast Rail Link and two natural gas pipelines worth $2.3 billion.

Sri Lanka's current governing alliance, which defeated Rajapaksa in an unexpected poll reversal, targeted multibillion-dollar Chinese investments on the South Asian island for review, fearing a foreign debt crisis stemming from Chinese loans.

Patrick Mendis, a Chinese international affairs scholar at Harvard University, said Beijing stretches credulity when it says it pursues a foreign policy of "noninterference."



"The actions and evidence from these Asian countries have shown otherwise, which the West calls 'sharp power,'" Mendis told the Nikkei Asian Review.



"The shortsightedness and miscalculation in Beijing's leadership have shown that money can't buy freedom and the will of the people," he added. "Freedom is a more viable force to counter corruption and to bring about transparency and accountability to those who governed them."

scale of corruption under the three pro-China governments

"The recent elections in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Malaysia, and even Pakistan have shown that people will mobilize against governments they perceive as corrupt."

"At the moment, there is almost no transparency on any of [the Chinese] projects."