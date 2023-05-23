China’s influence on G20 nations

With a heavy heart, I’ve learnt that China couldn’t lead other countries out of G20 summits held in Kashmir (May 2023) and Arunachal Pradesh (Mar 2023).



Kashmir summit was attended by 17 countries.

Arunachal Pradesh summit was attended by 19 countries.

Both the events were skipped by China.



I always thought that China had 90% influence on G20 countries and could easily make other countries to ignore India, especially when China herself was skipping these meets. I’m extremely sad to know that majority of the G20 countries attended the meetings in Kashmir and AP showing total disregard for China’s sensitivities.



I want to know how can we all work together so that China can increase its influence on G20 countries again and show India her real place.