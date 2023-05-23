What's new

China’s influence on G20 nations

When will China’s influence increase in G20?

  • In 10 years

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • In 20 years

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Never

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,531
-18
1,368
Country
India
Location
India
With a heavy heart, I’ve learnt that China couldn’t lead other countries out of G20 summits held in Kashmir (May 2023) and Arunachal Pradesh (Mar 2023).

Kashmir summit was attended by 17 countries.
Arunachal Pradesh summit was attended by 19 countries.
Both the events were skipped by China.

I always thought that China had 90% influence on G20 countries and could easily make other countries to ignore India, especially when China herself was skipping these meets. I’m extremely sad to know that majority of the G20 countries attended the meetings in Kashmir and AP showing total disregard for China’s sensitivities.

I want to know how can we all work together so that China can increase its influence on G20 countries again and show India her real place.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
China opposes G20 meeting in IIOJK and will skip it
Replies
2
Views
190
legacytiger18
L
The Eagle
China, Turkey likely to skip G20 summit in IIOJK
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
etylo
E
INDIAPOSITIVE
This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place : Arab influencer on G20 Summit
2 3
Replies
30
Views
802
vikan
V
AsianLion
Big Shock to India: G20 Boycott: Many Countries refuse to go to Indian Occupied Kashmir in Srinagar
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
120
Views
2K
Kuru
Kuru
beijingwalker
Srinagar G20: Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia Opt Out of Registration, China 'Firmly Opposed'
2
Replies
29
Views
772
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom