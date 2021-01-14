What's new

China's Influence on Conflict Dynamics in South Asia

USIP Senior Study Group on China and South Asia Launches Final Report China’s expanding presence in South Asia is reshaping the region, and along the way exacerbating tensions in regional politics and U.S.-China relations from the Himalayan mountains to the Indian Ocean.

As the United States works to fulfill its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to respond to a more assertive China, the final report from USIP’s bipartisan Senior Study Group (SSG) on China and South Asia serves as a road map for the next U.S. administration to advance the Indo portion of that vision. The SSG’s final report—the fourth in a series—examines China’s influence in South Asian conflict zones and fragile states from a variety of angles. Drawing on the insights of the group’s senior experts, former policymakers, and retired diplomats, the report includes top-level findings and actionable recommendations.
The co-chairs and members of the SSG discussed their work and the report’s conclusions. The conversation tackled topics such as U.S. interests in South Asia amid China’s growing role, Beijing’s interests in and approach toward the region, China-Pakistan relations, China-India relations, and China’s relations with the smaller South Asian states.
 
i see US is still trying very hard to stay relevant in a World that has by now moved passed it already!
Whether they like it or not US was the past and China is the future!
 
Remember what Mushy used to say to America? we want trade not aide? now listening to Richard Olsen the recently former Ambassador to Pak of US saying new need to emphasize on trade with Pak and saying we cant compete with China in dollar to dollar but rather will stay relevant as a junior partner , damn how Allah changes things with time if we remain loyal to him in testing times!
 
