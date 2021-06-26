China's industrial profits up 83.4% in first five months

09:51, 27-Jun-2021The profits for China's major industrial enterprises rose 83.4 percent year on year in the first five months of this year to over 3.42 trillion yuan (about $0.53 trillion), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Sunday.Major industrial companies in the country refer to those with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations.