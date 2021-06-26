What's new

China's industrial profits up 83.4% in first five months

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,802
1
74,735
Country
China
Location
China
China's industrial profits up 83.4% in first five months
09:51, 27-Jun-2021

The profits for China's major industrial enterprises rose 83.4 percent year on year in the first five months of this year to over 3.42 trillion yuan (about $0.53 trillion), data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Sunday.

Major industrial companies in the country refer to those with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations.

news.cgtn.com

China's industrial profits up 83.4% in first five months

news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom