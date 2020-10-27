China's industrial profits continue to rise as economy recovers from Covid-19, increased 10.1 percent compared with a year earlier

EU's manufacturing output : 1,820 billion Euro, while having less people in it than China.US manufacturing output (2019) : 2,334 billion US$Conclusion : China may be a rising star, but it is still far behind both the EU and the US, let alone behind the combination of the two.I would vote for not standing in the way of China's rise, by the way.I see no advantage to keeping China as some kinda servant to western interests.Rather, i would like to see China take it's rightful place as a multipolar power and help prevent regional wars.