China’s inbound foreign investment surges 18.7 per cent in August, as bank loans grow more than expected

China August FDI up 18.7% year-on-year in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China jumped 18.7% in August from a year earlier, to 84.13 billion yuan ($12.31 billion), the commerce ministry said on Friday.

09/11/2020 | 05:29am EDTIn the January-August period, FDI rose 2.6% from a year earlier, to 619.78 billion yuan.