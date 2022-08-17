What's new

China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude

dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
5,544
14
6,070
Country
France
Location
United States
China's imports of US oil rose to their highest level in 18 months in July as the country turned away from Russian crude, according to Vortexa.

The commodities data company said ships in the US had loaded around 330,000 barrels a day of oil bound for China in July, compared with just 60,000 barrels a day in the previous two months.

The cargoes were destined for refineries owned by state oil giant Sinopec, which is stocking up on crude oil in the expectations that demand will increase in the fall.

Yet at the same time, China cut back on imports from Russia, according to Vortexa. Sinopec took only three cargoes from the Russian far east in July, after loading up around 14 in both May and June.

markets.businessinsider.com

China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude

Chinese state oil giant Sinopec has ramped up its purchases of US oil as it bets domestic demand will rise again in the fall.
markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com

It appears China's "no limits" friendship with Russia has some limits after all.

 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,958
-48
65,793
Country
China
Location
China
dbc said:
China's imports of US oil rose to their highest level in 18 months in July as the country turned away from Russian crude, according to Vortexa.

The commodities data company said ships in the US had loaded around 330,000 barrels a day of oil bound for China in July, compared with just 60,000 barrels a day in the previous two months.

The cargoes were destined for refineries owned by state oil giant Sinopec, which is stocking up on crude oil in the expectations that demand will increase in the fall.

Yet at the same time, China cut back on imports from Russia, according to Vortexa. Sinopec took only three cargoes from the Russian far east in July, after loading up around 14 in both May and June.

markets.businessinsider.com

China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude

Chinese state oil giant Sinopec has ramped up its purchases of US oil as it bets domestic demand will rise again in the fall.
markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com

It appears China's "no limits" friendship with Russia has some limits after all.

Click to expand...
I heard US are selling oil to China at prices even below Russia offer. Why not since US is so desperate. :enjoy:

Such price offer is exclusive offer to China only while India can only buy from Russia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Keeps Feasting on Russian Oil
2
Replies
18
Views
720
K_Bin_W
K
Shotgunner51
In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran
Replies
9
Views
910
vi-va
vi-va
onebyone
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Replies
2
Views
2K
Han Patriot
H
onebyone
China's Xi Jinping may visit Saudi Arabia next week with oil likely to top the agenda after Biden fails to secure a big production boost, report says
Replies
8
Views
430
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
onebyone
China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history
Replies
0
Views
283
onebyone
onebyone

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom