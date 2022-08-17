China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude

China's imports of US oil rose to their highest level in 18 months in July as the country turned away from Russian crude, according to Vortexa.



The commodities data company said ships in the US had loaded around 330,000 barrels a day of oil bound for China in July, compared with just 60,000 barrels a day in the previous two months.



The cargoes were destined for refineries owned by state oil giant Sinopec, which is stocking up on crude oil in the expectations that demand will increase in the fall.



Yet at the same time, China cut back on imports from Russia, according to Vortexa. Sinopec took only three cargoes from the Russian far east in July, after loading up around 14 in both May and June.



