  Saturday, August 25, 2018

China's imports of North Korean coal amid U.N. sanctions

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Hindustani78, Oct 29, 2016.

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-nuclear-china-usa-idUSKCN12T039

    By Michael Martina | BEIJING

    China's imports of North Korean coal run counter to global sanctions, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday, adding that a U.S. missile system deployed in South Korea should "motivate" Beijing to pressure Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

    North Korea's exports of coal to China provide a lifeline for the country and are also seen by the United States as a crucial area where Beijing has leverage over its neighbor, which has carried out a series of missile and nuclear tests in defiance of international sanctions.

    China announced in April that it would ban North Korean coal imports to comply with U.N. sanctions, though it made exemptions for deliveries intended for "livelihood purposes".

    Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told journalists that China had reversed the burden of proof put forward under U.N. Security Council resolution 2270 adopted in March in response to a North Korean nuclear test.

    "The plain language of 2270 makes it very clear that the export of coal, or the importation of coal if you are China, is prohibited unless you can demonstrate that the transaction in question goes to the livelihood of the North Korean people," Blinken said in Beijing after visits to Japan and South Korea.

    "The Chinese have reversed the presumption and their approach has been that the trade in coal is allowed unless you can demonstrate that it is going to the weapons program. But that's not what 2270 says," he said.

    Coal is particularly important to the economic health of North Korea because it is one of its only sources of hard currency. China imported $1 billion worth of North Korean coal in 2015, according to Chinese customs data.

    Beijing fears strengthening sanctions could lead to collapse in North Korea, sending a flood of refugees across the border into China, and it also believes the United States and South Korea share responsibility for growing tensions in the region.

    North Korea's fourth nuclear test in January was followed by a satellite launch, a string of tests of various missiles, and its fifth and largest nuclear test in September.


    China has repeatedly expressed anger at the United States and South Korea for their decision to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in the South to counter threats from North Korea. Beijing worries that the system's powerful radar will compromise China's security.

    Blinken said THAAD "was the latest but not the last defensive step" that the U.S. would take if the North Korean nuclear threat persists, and that hopefully it would "motivate China to work with us to change the conduct of the North Korean regime".

    (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)
     
    Perhaps US can provide the coal to China then ? Or better yet slap sanctions on China to teach them some lesson
     
    Then Instead of bitching and whining US must Immediately slap China with sanctions. Oh but I forgot Apparently Not even their own companies will comply let alone any other country
     
    Totally agree with you brother. :enjoy:

    But even when we were seizing territory from the Philippines in 2012, they didn't even sanction us $0.01, they preferred to abandon their "mutual defence treaty" with the Philippines instead.

    Not even $0.01, that's quite incredible.
     
    My dear Not seizing it but taking what was rightfully theirs

    Pff You think there are here In SS to support poor countries ?

    Oh please They are quite bogged down in Middle east to check Chinese growth In Africa, Hence they moved to SS to check the naval expansion of China. And I certainly glad in change in mood of current Philippine president.

    In Addition with recent assistance of chinese t malaysian president. I believe China is actually sternetgung the its neighbor and doing practical work rather than bitching about free of navigation for no reason
     
    You called it the South Sea? That's how we say it in Chinese as well. Awesome brother. :enjoy:
     
    That's how It is supposed to be said. South Sea. And anyone asks ''south sea of what?''we say South Sea of China
     
    North Korea-China trade booming despite sanctions
     
    Interfax Ru
    November 10, 2016
    11:37
    Russia plans to send 170 tonnes of food, 700 tonnes of diesel fuel to North Korea as humanitarian aid
     
    Sat Nov 26, 2016 | 1:23am EST
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-nuclear-un-idUSKBN13L018

    The U.N. Security Council's five veto powers are close to approving new sanctions on North Korea to cut the isolated state's earnings from exports by more than a quarter, principally by targeting its coal exports to China, diplomats said on Friday.

    The U.S.-drafted resolution, in response to North Korea's fifth nuclear test in September, would set a U.N. cap on North Korean coal exports with the aim of cutting hard currency revenues by at least $700 million.

    The resolution would also restrict North Korea's maritime and financial sectors. If successful, it could cut the country's $3 billion in annual export earnings by at least $800 million, U.N. Security Council diplomats said.

    The diplomats did not want to be identified as discussions were still under way. The new resolution would also target other North Koreans individuals and entities, they said.

    Exports of coal from the North would be capped at $400.9 million or 7.5 million metric tonnes per year, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1, according to the draft resolution obtained by Reuters.

    As soon as the resolution is adopted, North's coal exports to the end of this year will be capped at $53.5 million or 1 million metric tonnes, whichever is lower, the draft showed.

    Over the first 10 months of the year, China has imported 18.6 million tonnes of coal from North Korea, up almost 13 percent from a year ago.

    The restrictions on coal would bar exports connected to individuals and entities involved in North Korea's weapons programs, the draft resolution said.

    The resolution added 11 individuals, including people who have served as ambassadors to Egypt and Myanmar, and 10 entities as targets for travel ban and asset freeze for their role in the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

    The resolution would also ban the North's export of helicopters, vessels and statues, banning contracts similar to the ones worth millions of dollars that the North had signed to build large statues in some African countries.

    It called on U.N. states to reduce the number of staff at North Korea's foreign missions and limit the number of bank accounts to one per North Korean diplomatic mission and one per diplomat at banks in their territory, highlighting concerns that the North had used its diplomats and foreign missions to engage in illicit activities.

    CHINA ON BOARD

    Diplomats said on Wednesday that the United States and China had agreed on new U.N. sanctions to impose on North Korea, but Russia was delaying action on a draft resolution.

    A senior U.N. Security Council diplomat who spoke on Wednesday believed China could persuade Russia to agree to the new sanctions and that the 15-member Security Council could vote on the draft resolution as early as next week.

    The United States and China, a close ally of North Korea, have been negotiating a new draft Security Council resolution to punish Pyongyang since North Korea's fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9.


    The draft text was recently given to the remaining three permanent council veto powers - Britain, France and Russia.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said this week China supported further Security Council action in response to North Korea's nuclear test, but details of the draft resolution were still being discussed.

    The aim of the draft resolution is to close loopholes in sanctions imposed in March, following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January.

    The March sanctions banned the 193 U.N. member states from importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore unless such transactions were for "livelihood purposes" and would not generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

    U.S. officials said China is now the only importer of North Korean coal. After a fall in exports following the announcement of the March sanctions, North Korean coal exports rose again and 2016 totals are expected to exceed year-ago levels, they said.

    (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Michelle Nichols and Jack Kim; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Himani Sarkar)
     
    Great news.
    Cheap coal from NK.
    Now it's cold in China, public heating systems around the country need a lot of coal.
     
    Nov 27, 2016
    To Disarm North Korea, Wage Trade War On China
    [​IMG]
    Gordon G. Chang     ,


    Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the White House told the Trump transition team that North Korea was, in the words of the paper, the “top national security priority” for the incoming administration.

    Virtually every American analyst agrees on what Trump should do to meet the No. 1 threat: drop his plans of confronting China on trade to obtain its assistance on “denuclearizing” the Kim regime.

    This line of thinking is not new and ignores 13 years of American foreign policy failure. In fact, it’s possible the opposite is true, that waging a trade war on China may be the only way to obtain Beijing’s cooperation on North Korea.

    It’s not hard to see why the outgoing administration thinks the North is such a danger. At this time, Kim Jong Un, the regime’s unstable ruler, can press a button and send three types of missiles to the lower 48 states, the Taepodong-2; the road-mobile KN-08; and the KN-08 variant, the KN-14. Richard Fisher of the International Assessment and Strategy Center thinks the KN-14 might be able to reach Washington, D.C.

    The consensus is that North Korea cannot mate a nuclear warhead to these launchers, but in, say, four years, it will have that capability as well. The North already possesses a nuke that fits atop its Nodong intermediate-range missile, which can travel a little under a thousand miles.

    How did North Korea, one of the world’s most destitute states, develop its nukes and missiles in the face of opposition of virtually all the international community? The simple answer is that Presidents Obama and Bush relentlessly pursued ineffective policies.

    With the regrettable exception of about a month in early 2012, when his negotiators crafted the misguided Leap Day deal, Obama practiced a policy of “strategic patience,” not talking to the North Koreans until they showed good faith. At the same time, Washington worked with Beijing to impose sanctions as the North detonated four nuclear devices during the president’s eight years.

    That Obama policy was an understandable reaction to Bush’s failed efforts. The 43rd president, placing a higher priority on integrating China into the international system than disarming the North, gave Beijing a lead role in multilateral negotiations, the so-called Six-Party talks.

    http://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonc...h-korea-wage-trade-war-on-china/#19682aac2864
     
    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-nuclear-un-idUSKBN13N1WM

    By Michelle Nichols | UNITED NATIONS

    The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Wednesday morning on a U.S.-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea over its fifth and largest nuclear test conducted in September, diplomats said on Monday.

    Diplomats said the council's five veto-wielding powers - the United States, China, Britain, Russia and France - had agreed to new measures, seen by Reuters on Friday, that target Pyongyang's export earnings.

    North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006. It conducted its latest nuclear test on Sept. 9, and the United States and China, a North Korean ally, then spent more than two months negotiating new sanctions. The draft resolution was given to the full 15-member council on Friday.


    It intends to close loopholes in sanctions imposed in March, following Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January. That resolution banned the 193 U.N. member states from importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore unless such transactions were for "livelihood purposes" and would not generate revenue for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

    The new sanctions to be voted on Wednesday would cap North Korean coal exports at $400.9 million or 7.5 million metric tonnes annually, whichever is lower, starting on Jan. 1. Over the first 10 months of this year China has imported 18.6 million tonnes of coal from North Korea, up almost 13 percent from a year ago.

    Coal is particularly important to the economic health of North Korea because it is one of its only sources of hard currency and its largest single export item. North Korea would also be banned from exporting copper, nickel, silver and zinc.

    The draft resolution would prohibit the export of North Korean helicopters, vessels and statues, banning deals similar to multibillion-dollar contracts that Pyongyang had signed to build large statues in some African countries.

    It calls on U.N. states to reduce the number of staff at North Korea's foreign missions and requires countries to limit the number of bank accounts to one per North Korean diplomatic mission amid worries that Pyongyang had used its diplomats and foreign missions to engage in illicit activities.

    The draft text says that countries can inspect the personal luggage of individuals entering or leaving North Korea as it could be a way to transport banned items.


    The Security Council would blacklist a further 11 individuals, including people who have served as ambassadors to Egypt and Myanmar, and 10 entities, subjecting them to a global travel ban and asset freeze for their role in the North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    The sale or transfer of luxury items to North Korea has long been banned by the Security Council and the draft resolution adds rugs or tapestries worth more than $500 and porcelain or bone china tableware valued at more than $100 to the list.

    (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
     
    Interfax news

    November 28, 2016
    19:47
    Russian-N.Korean agreement on mutual legal aid arrives in Duma for ratification
     
