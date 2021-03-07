China's imports and exports were soaring by 32.2% in first two months of 2021: customs

In terms of U.S. dollars, in the first two months, my country’s total import and export value was 834.49 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 41.2%. Among them, exports were US$468.87 billion, an increase of 60.6%; imports were US$365.62 billion, an increase of 22.2%; the trade surplus was US$103.25 billion, compared with a deficit of US$7.21 billion in the same period last year.





In terms of US dollars, China's foreign trade imports and exports in February were 371 billion 830 million US dollars, an increase of 67%. Of this total, exports reached US $204.85 billion, up 154.9%, and imports US $166.98 billion, up 17.3%, with a trade surplus of US $37.87 billion



ASEAN, the European Union, the United States and Japan are China's top four trading partners.