China’s hydrogen dream takes shape in Shandong
Polluting industrial province is on the state-planned vanguard of using hydrogen fuel to achieve carbon neutrality
By FRANK CHENMAY 5, 2021
Hydrogen holds the key to shedding China’s reliance on carbon fuel, as noted in a policy paper on new energy in which the coastal province of Shandong is featured predominantly as a hydrogen testing ground. Photo: Handout
A pilot hydrogen storage and distribution facility in Shandong. Photo: Xinhua
All service areas along the busy expressway connecting Jinan and Qingdao will run on 100% hydrogen power with retail hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell vehicles. The province now boasts a fleet of 269 emissions-free buses running on hydrogen cells.
Beijing is rediscovering the power and potential of hydrogen in its long quest for alternative energy sources to transition to carbon neutrality by 2060 or earlier. A detailed pilot plan being work…
