China's huge cyber attack on Israel has been exposed

נחשפה מתקפת סייבר ענקית של סין על ישראל גורמי ביון סינים הצליחו להוציא מידע רב ממערכות ממשלה, משק ואקדמיה ישראליות מאז שנת 2019. גורמי ביטחון מתריעים כי המתקפה ממשיכה גם בימים אלה ועל הגופים במשק להגן על עצמם. ההאקרים התחזו לאיראנים והשתמשו במילים בפרסית בקוד כלי התקיפה. מה מעניין אותם? טכנולוגיית נהיגה אוטונומית, תקשורת מהירה והרבה...

China's huge cyber attack on Israel has been exposedChinese intelligence agencies have been able to extract a great deal of information from Israeli government, economic and academic systems since 2019. Security officials warn that the attack continues these days and that the bodies in the economy must defend themselves. The hackers impersonated the Iranians and used Persian words in the code of the attack tool. What interests them? Autonomous driving technology, fast communication and lots of internal business information about IsraelTal Shahaf | 10.08.21 | 15:39207 commentsprintingDid you find a mistake? Report to us Report to usCyber-spying agents, apparently Chinese, are now under widespread attack on government ministries, university research centers and Israeli communications and high-tech companies, according to sources in the Israeli defense establishment. This is in continuation of the prolonged attack in the years 2019-2020 that was reported tonight at The Marker. However, the defense establishment believes that there was no intrusion into information related to Israel's security.More articles that will interest you:A Chinese cyber group has broken into cellular networks around the worldPresident Biden becomes a nightmare of the technology giantsForget the internet, we're getting into MetaverseIPhone 13 on the way, and you should lower your expectationsThe company that published the report is the Israeli branch of the large American cyber company FireEye. , Including tenders attended by Chinese companies, as well as a lot of technological information on research and development, patents and research in academia, including communication technologies, autonomous driving and renewable energy.View at Chinese Hacker GalleryChinese hacker (Photo: shutterstock)Israeli security bodies are also constantly involved in the investigation, and there the decision was made to expose Tefah of what is happening to the public. The main problem that bothers security bodies is that it is difficult to estimate the extent of the damage: it turns out that Chinese cyber people manage to steal the information and disappear without a trace, so it is not possible to know exactly what information is in the hands of the communist state. The whole affair has been kept secret to this day, but now the defense establishment has decided to publish some of the things in order to increase awareness and defense among elements in the economy.Ram Levy, CEO of the Cyber Defense Company and who was the center of the cyber committee in the Prime Minister's Office, says: "This is not surprising. What is surprising is that they discovered it at all. Aviation by Chinese officials is happening in Israel all the time, but a state espionage campaign should not be revealed. "Aviad Hennis, VP of technology at Cynet, says: "During the attacks, there was the use of a webshell, a Trojan horse that allows remote commands to be run, and we identified it as linked to the Chinese Phenium group."Fireeye reportMap of the Chinese attacks in accordance with the trade belt they are building (Source: Fireeye)by TaboolaPromoted LinksAre you considering entering independent trading on the stock exchange? These are the questions you must ask yourselfBest DashA new vehicle from Avis' private leasing nylons. Know the way to renewAvisAviv Geffen moved the followers: "I am proud that you are studying Torah. I will always protect you."JudaismAccording to Suns Yashar, the Chinese attackers disguised their activities, among other things, by impersonating the Iranians, and even used Persian words in the code of the assault weapon. In doing so, they misled the researchers and led to the dissemination of an estimate that Iranian elements are trying to influence the Israeli election campaign (in the first round in 2019). "We were sure it was an Iranian group and only after two years of research do we realize it was the tip of the iceberg of a broad Chinese campaign," Yashar says. She said a similar tactic was used by the Chinese in attacking Saudi Arabia. In Turkey, however, they impersonated Indian attackers.Ad by IDXFrom the mounds in large companiesThe defense establishment says that the Chinese extensive attack indicates the high level of Chinese offensive cyber, which produces sophisticated cyber attacks that are very difficult to detect, and from the trio in large and well-protected companies. The fact that the Chinese spy in Israel has been known for some time, but locating this attack made it possible to better understand what interests the Chinese: research at the forefront of technology, innovation in every field, civilian research fields such as climate. It is estimated that the attacks will continue and the way to try and deal with the attacks is by raising the awareness of companies in the economy and of the public.Suns straight FireeyeSuns Straight, Fireeye (Photo: Private)According to intelligence sources, the source of the Chinese attacks in the world is in three government agencies: one is the military agency, equivalent to Unit 8200 in the IDF, the other is the cyber unit of the Chinese GSS, and the third is the cyber unit of the Chinese institution (MSS). The current espionage on Israel. This body also operates the cyber attack group, which according to a report by Cyberizen has infiltrated communications and cellular companies to track the details of subscribers and their contacts.Yashar says that the campaign that is being conducted these days uses high-capacity cyber-attack tools, which manage, among other things, to enter the volatile memories of the servers and retrieve information that is not accessible through the operating system. The ability to locate attack tools in volatile memories is almost non-existent and most cyber defense tools will not notice an attack. Apparently this is an attack targeted at academic bodies. However, she said there is no complete certainty that these are Chinese elements again and it is possible that these are Iranian elements.(Photo: Reuters)Yashar warns that the ability of Chinese cyber elements to succeed in carrying out far-reaching attacks is now increasing, with the approval of a new law that requires any Chinese company that detects a vulnerability in any system to provide the details of the weakness to the government before it