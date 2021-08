China's Huawei Sued: using US Company to Spy on Pakistan Using Safe City Project

China's Huawei Sued for using US California Company to Spy on Pakistan Using Safe City Project

ALSO READ: 2 Companies Allegedly Involved in Rs. 6 Billion Mega Tax Fraud BES developed 8 software systems that collect data from government departments, control access to buildings, monitor social media, and manage drones along with performing other major tasks.The software systems included proprietary code, designs, diagrams, and other information that are considered valuable trade secrets by BES.Huawei forced BES to send software systems to the company in China for testing. Although BES reluctantly agreed to Huawei’s demand, it later terminated its authorization access to the software systems after the Chinese company restricted its access to its testing laboratory.Later, Huawei also pressurized BES to install its data-aggregation software in its testing laboratory, this time not merely for testing purposes but with full access to the Lahore Safe City project.BES installed the software after Huawei claimed that the Pakistani government had granted it complete access to the Lahore Safe City project.