What's new

China’s Huawei Reports 38% Revenue Drop as U.S. Sanctions Bite

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,892
2
10,779
Country
United States
Location
United States
HONG KONG—China’s Huawei Technologies Co. reported a 38% fall in quarterly revenue Friday, as the damage U.S. sanctions have done to its sales of smartphones and telecommunications equipment worsened.

The drop marks the third straight decline in quarterly revenue for Huawei, the world’s largest maker of telecom equipment and formerly one of the world’s biggest smartphone sellers, and the declines have accelerated since the end of 2020.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-huawei-reports-38-revenue-drop-as-u-s-sanctions-bite-11628237938
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,838
1
77,414
Country
China
Location
China
US should worry about its fast widenning overall trade deficit espeicially with China. China is not just one company, Chinas has millions of Huaweis.

the goods deficit with China, the largest that the United States runs with any country, totals $158.5 billion, an increase of 19.2% compared to the same period in 2020.
apnews.com

US trade deficit hits record $75.7 billion in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $75.7 billion in June as a rebounding American economy sent demand for imports surging. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the deficit rose 6.7% from a revised May deficit of $71 billion.
apnews.com apnews.com
 
antonius123

antonius123

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2010
2,773
-3
4,068
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Huawei Climbs Rankings On The Fortune Global 500 Despite Us Government Sanctions

Press release
Published August 5th, 2021 - 07:16 GMT

Huawei Climbs Rankings On The Fortune Global 500 Despite Us Government Sanctions

Huawei HQ.

Highlights

The Fortune Global 500 ranked Huawei 44 this year, up from 49 in the previous year, despite US government sanctions on the company.

The Fortune Global 500, the annual ranking of the top 500 enterprises worldwide as measured by business revenue, ranked Huawei 44 this year, up from 49 in the previous year, despite US government sanctions on the company.
The number of Chinese companies, including those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the island of Taiwan, stood at 143 on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2021, making China number one on the list for a second consecutive year.
The Fortune Global 500 companies generated revenues totaling more than one-third of the world's GDP and employ 69.7 million people worldwide. The Fortune Global 500 shrank a little over the past year. After reaching a record high of $33.3 trillion in the 2020 edition, total revenue for the world’s biggest companies fell 4.8% to $31.7 trillion this year. It was the first decline in half a decade. Seven internet-related companies are on the list this year, including Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook in the US, along with China's JD.com, Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings Co, and Xiaomi Group.
Huawei has maintained its business resilience due to its focus on R&D and innovation. Every year, Huawei invests over 10% of its sales revenue into R&D. Last year, Huawei invested 15.9% of the company’s total revenue, which enables the company to maintain its leadership in new technologies such as 5G and cloud.
According to TrendForce, a world leading market intelligence provider, Chinese and European telecommunications equipment vendors still account for more than 70% of the global market share in 2021. The top three companies are China’s Huawei (30%) and Sweden’s Ericsson (23%), and Finland’s Nokia (20%).
Companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31, 2021.  All companies on the list must publish financial data and report part or all of their figures to a government agency. Figures are as reported, and comparisons are with the prior year's figures as originally reported for that year. Each year a whole host of factors—the global economy, trade policies, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate upheaval among them—push and pull at the Fortune Global 500 rankings.

www.albawaba.com

Huawei Climbs Rankings On The Fortune Global 500 Despite Us Government Sanctions | Al Bawaba

The Fortune Global 500, the annual ranking of the top 500 enterprises worldwide as measured by business revenue, ranked Huawei 44 this year, up from 49
www.albawaba.com www.albawaba.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom