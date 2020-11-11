China’s Hualong-1 Nuclear Reactor Overcomes European Safety Hurdle to Enter Britain

Lin Chunting(Yicai Global) Nov. 11 -- China's Hualong-1 reactor, developed independently by domestic companies, has been given the green light to enter Europe, which could advance a project in the UK.The third generation of Hualong-1 has obtained a certificate to show that it complies with the latest European Utility Requirements, Yicai Global learned from China General Nuclear Power yesterday.State-backed nuclear power giants CGN and China National Nuclear developed Hualong-1 with exporting aspirations. CNNC has been testing the technology in China’s southeastern Fujian province to link it to the grid this year.In September 2016, CGN penned an agreement with France's EDF and the British government to develop a nuclear plant in Somerset, the UK, and explore two others at Sizewell and Bradwell, one of them with a China-made reactor. But the projects have been postponed amid uncertainties of financing and regulatory approvals.Following the certification, CGN will further create user guidelines to meet the European safety and environmental requirements, the statement added.