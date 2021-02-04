China’s Hot Economic Recovery Weakens as Manufacturing and Services Cool Manufacturing and services expanded in January, but at slower paces than in December. The readings follow China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the epidemic began here.

Several important measurements of China’s economic growth softened in January, government data showed Sunday, signaling minor cooling after months of expansion.Both factory activity and the services sector expanded at rates slower than the previous month, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).The official manufacturing...