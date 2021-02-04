What's new

China’s Hot Economic Recovery Weakens as Manufacturing and Services Cool

Several important measurements of China’s economic growth softened in January, government data showed Sunday, signaling minor cooling after months of expansion.
Both factory activity and the services sector expanded at rates slower than the previous month, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
