China’s Hongqi to enter Russian car market in May — company

FAW East Europe will be the brand distributor in RussiaMOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Deliveries of Hongqi brand cars to dealerships in Russia will start in May 2023, the automaker said on Friday."China FAW Group, one of the leading Chinese automobile producers, will bring the Hongqi premium brand to the Russian market. In May 2023, supplies of four models to official dealers in Russia will start: two SUVs and two sedan cars. Prices and configurations will be announced later," the company said.FAW East Europe will be the brand distributor in Russia.