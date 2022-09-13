What's new

China's Homemade Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing May Be Certified This Month

China’s Homemade Jet to Rival Airbus, Boeing May Be Certified This Month​


SEP 13, 2022 03:43AM EDT

e9ce29fe-c72d-4907-b8f3-b0ec1a88a7ff.jpg

C919 airliner by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China

HONG KONG (Sept 13): China's home-built single-aisle passenger jet, the C919, aimed at rivalling planes made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co, could be certified by Chinese regulators as early as Sept 19, local media reported on Tuesday, in a nod to the aircraft's model type.

The long-awaited granting of an airworthiness certificate for the jet built by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, or Comac, is expected imminently, the reports said, after data from FlightRadar24 showed two C919s landing in Beijing on Tuesday in their first visit to the city's main airport. The planes were accompanied by a third jet, an ARJ-21, a type of aircraft already in service.

Representatives for Comac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Certification by aviation officials in China would finally pave the way for Comac's C919 to start commercial flights, some 14 years after development began. An initial test flight took place in 2017, but drawn out certification efforts meant Comac missed a deadline of delivering the first plane by the end of 2021.

China Eastern Airlines Corp is expected to be the first carrier to operate the China-made jet. However, the latest available fleet plans through June 2022 for the Shanghai-based carrier showed it taking delivery of one C919 jet, instead of three this year.

The C919 has several hundred orders — both firm ones and options to take delivery at some future point — from several Chinese airlines and lessors, although it is unclear how many will actually be realised.

The two C919s, touted to eventually rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus and Boeing, landed in Beijing late on Tuesday morning local time.

www.bloomberg.com

www.bloomberg.com

China’s homebuilt single-aisle passenger jet, the C919, aimed at rivaling planes made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co., could be certified by Chinese regulators as early as Sept. 19, local media reported Tuesday, in a nod to the aircraft’s model type.
www.bloomberg.com
 
SecularNationalist said:
The initial price has to be quite lower than the western commercial jets or else no on will buy it.
China has no reputation in commercial jets .
It needs to meet Chinese domestic orders first, they will be very busy to fufuil the orders in coming years,

目前，C919累计获得28家客户共815架订单。
Currently, CC919 has received orders of 815 planes from 28 airlines.
 
SecularNationalist said:
The initial price has to be quite lower than the western commercial jets or else no on will buy it.
China has no reputation in commercial jets .
It will come down to quality (where China is considered to be sketchy .. ) and reliability and safety. A few crashes, and the whole thing comes crashing down.

People outside of China will wait at least a decade to see how things operate/pan out before commiting to it.
 
Great achievement by China. The high quality and safety demands needs to be met, this is how Usa/Europe is ahead. China should be able to rival them in a decade or so.
 
Lava820 said:
kathmandupost.com

Nepal Airlines at a loss as Chinese planes begin to rust

The aircraft cost more money to operate than what they were bought for. Government is repaying EXIM Bank of China, as carrier has no plans to fly the planes or get rid of them.
kathmandupost.com kathmandupost.com
Indians still seek qualified rifles from the whole world.

wap.business-standard.com

India signs contract with US firm for 72,400 assault rifles for Rs 700 cr

India has signed the contract for Sig Sauer Assault Rifles with the US under fast track procurement (FTP) and as part of the agreement
wap.business-standard.com wap.business-standard.com
 
GreatHanWarrior said:
India is still unable to manufacture qualified rifles and bullets.

View attachment 878684
Another example of Made in China.
We already know about the quality of Chinese made defence items which China have exported to Pakistan. Like Main battle tanks and Artillery guns, JF-17 (Which is already grounded by Myanmar).
www.taiwannews.com.tw

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets | Taiwan News | 2022-01-12 18:30:00

Amid PLAAF incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ, Pakistan shows hidden weaknesses of Chinese military aircraft | 2022-01-12 18:30:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
A thread 🧵:-
(1/6)
Algeria saw a number of accidents involving Chinese CH-4B UCAV drones. The first accident took place in 2013, second in March 9, 2014 and third in June 2020.
(2/6)
Jorden had purchased six of the same Chinese CH-4B UCAVs in 2016, but by June 2019, the country had decided to sell them off.
(3/6)
When Kenya bought Norinco VN-4 armoured personnel carriers, China’s sales representative declined to sit inside the vehicles during a test firing. Kenya went ahead in 2016 with the purchase anyway and dozens of Kenyan personnel have been reportedly killed in those vehicles. (4/6)
Two Chinese 053H3 Frigates (BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah) arrived at Bangladesh in 2020, after experiencing multiple defects en route. This included a non-functioning navigation radar and gun system. The Chinese have asked for additional payment to repair the boats. (5/6)
“Tayokeset tayet-soke” (“Chinese machine; broken in a day”) is a well known and frequently used phrase in Myanmar (6/6)
 
Ali_Baba said:
It will come down to quality (where China is considered to be sketchy .. ) and reliability and safety. A few crashes, and the whole thing comes crashing down.

People outside of China will wait at least a decade to see how things operate/pan out before commiting to it.
It has to undergo draconian tests ,experiments and assessment, this is why the plance has to wait for many years until now.

Lava820 said:
Another example of Made in China.
We already know about the quality of Chinese made defence items which China have exported to Pakistan. Like Main battle tanks and Artillery guns, JF-17 (Which is already grounded by Myanmar).
www.taiwannews.com.tw

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets | Taiwan News | 2022-01-12 18:30:00

Amid PLAAF incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ, Pakistan shows hidden weaknesses of Chinese military aircraft | 2022-01-12 18:30:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
A thread 🧵:-
(1/6)
Algeria saw a number of accidents involving Chinese CH-4B UCAV drones. The first accident took place in 2013, second in March 9, 2014 and third in June 2020.
(2/6)
Jorden had purchased six of the same Chinese CH-4B UCAVs in 2016, but by June 2019, the country had decided to sell them off.
(3/6)
When Kenya bought Norinco VN-4 armoured personnel carriers, China’s sales representative declined to sit inside the vehicles during a test firing. Kenya went ahead in 2016 with the purchase anyway and dozens of Kenyan personnel have been reportedly killed in those vehicles. (4/6)
Two Chinese 053H3 Frigates (BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah) arrived at Bangladesh in 2020, after experiencing multiple defects en route. This included a non-functioning navigation radar and gun system. The Chinese have asked for additional payment to repair the boats. (5/6)
“Tayokeset tayet-soke” (“Chinese machine; broken in a day”) is a well known and frequently used phrase in Myanmar (6/6)
lOl, when it comes to crashes, Indian airforce is undisputed world champion.
 
beijingwalker said:
lOl, when it comes to crashes, Indian airforce is undisputed world champion.
China’s frontline carrier-based fighter aircraft is the J-15. The J-15 is a stolen design and unlicensed Chinese development based on a T-10K-3 prototype of the Russian Su-33 Flanker-D. There are conflicting reports of the J-15 design being flawed, resulting in four known and multiple unknown crashes. Domestically developed WS-10H engines are unreliable compared to original Russian Salyut AL-31F engines. It is confirmed that unstable flight control systems were the key factor behind the at least two fatal accidents couple of years ago.

Indian navy pilots can actually land fighters on the deck of aircraft carriers. As opposed to PLAN that has needed Russian pilots to do deck landings on its flat-tops. Some humility is indeed in order....
 

