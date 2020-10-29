beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,479
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
China's #HighSpeedTrain can run on different rail systems to bolster cross-border travel
With a max speed of 400 km/h, this China-developed #HighSpeedTrain can run on different rail systems- an important development to improve cross-border travel. Check out how it all works
With a max speed of 400 km/h, this China-developed #HighSpeedTrain can run on different rail systems- an important development to improve cross-border travel. Check out how it all works