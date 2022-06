This is a big improvement from the previous 300KM per hour speed which already impressed manyThe U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said he was impressed by China’s Fuxing bullet train during his visit to Wuhan from Beijing on Sunday.Burns posted a photo on Twitter in which he sits by the window of the train when the train arrived in central China’s Henan, saying “Just crossed the Yellow River in Henan at the rapid clip of 308/km per hour on this impressive 复兴号 train. Destination #Wuhan.”