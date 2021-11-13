What's new

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
814
0
752
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
1636872672572.png



As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.

Just like Japan’s SCMaglev train, China’s locally manufactured maglev train “levitates” above the track with no contact between body and rail using electromagnetic force. At 600 kph speed, a journey of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) from Beijing to Shanghai would only take 2.5 hours. By comparison, the journey would take 3 hours by plane and 5.5 hours by high-speed rail.

Today, China now boasts the world’s longest high-speed railway network with a total distance of 23,550 miles (37,900 km) as of the end of 2020, about 26 percent of the country’s total railway network. China’s High-Speed Rail (HSR) network covers newly built rail lines with a design speed of 120–220 mph. To put it in perspective, China’s HSR accounts for two-thirds of the world’s total high-speed railway networks, with HSR trains, tracks, and services owned and operated by the China Railway Corporation under the brand China Railway High-speed (CRH).

While China may be the envy of the world, what is unknown to the rest of the world is that China’s High-Speed Rail is now operating at a loss ($24 million loss per day) with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion, according to China Insights. Unlike in the United States, one of the major issues with China’s high-speed rail construction is that it’s mainly financed by billions of dollars debt, some of which are due to mature in 2022.

According to the South China Morning Post, the total debt of China National Railway Group soared to 5.57 trillion yuan (about $900 billion) in September 2020, up from RMB 5.28 trillion as of September 2019, with a debt-to-asset ratio of 65.8 percent. However, no one really knows how much the actual deficit and debt are.

What does $900 billion of debt look like? According to China Insights’ analysis, Shanghai, the richest city in China, has a total GDP of $600 billion in 2020, which means that even the whole year of Shanghai’s GDP won’t be able to cover the debt of China National Railway. China Insights went on to say that the total debt is likely to double that or reach nearly $1.8 trillion because the $900 billion reported debt is 51 percent of the total debt which is borne by the national government, while the remaining 49 percent by the local government.

Why such a high debt?
Billions of HSR debt is caused primarily by three factors: low transpotation density, high ticket cost, and fewer passengers. According to Observer Research Foundation, The financial woes of China Rail Corporation (CRC), which owns the HSR network, started nearly four years ago when more than 60 percent of the HSR operators each lost a minimum of US $100 million in 2018.

Since then, new HSR lines in China have witnessed a sharp decline in their “transportation density,” which is measured in passenger-kilometers or number of passengers carried per day. “It is an indicator that projects the line’s operating efficiency in terms of annual average transport volume per kilometer.” For example, China’s overall transportation density of HSR was 17 million passenger-kilometres in 2015, while it was 34 million passenger-kilometres for Japan’s Shinkansen in the same year.

On the surface, the story of China’s HSR seems like a success story. However, with trillions of dollars in debt, the growing domestic financial woes have exposed how risky and unviable China’s high speed train really is. Other countries trying to emulate China’s perceived success can learn a lesson from China’s HSR failure and be mindful of the pitfalls. China’s high-speed rail debt crisis is a ticking timebomb that will make Evergrande $300 billion debt looks like a child’s play.

Below is a video from China Insights of HSR loses $24 million per day.


techstartups.com

China's High-Speed Rail, the world's longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion | Tech News | Startups News

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed …
techstartups.com techstartups.com
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,923
-2
13,633
Country
China
Location
United States
Nobody can ever collect this debt anyhow. There is no mechanism to do so. It is all RMB denominated. We can just print our way out of it and it would never cause inflation because China is dominant industrially. On the contrary, whenever China raises prices or cuts production the rest of the world suffers inflation.

Meanwhile the HSR provides value everyday and increases the efficiency of China as a whole.
 
KampfAlwin

KampfAlwin

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 9, 2021
72
0
95
Country
Brunei Darussalam
Location
Brunei Darussalam
China do be living rent free in this Isntreali’s head.

Anyways, I see HSR like I see free healthcare, a public service to society despite the ‘financial loss’. Some can’t fathom this and that is understandable - it’s in their nature.
 
Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,664
7
3,117
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
Most HSRs in the world are not profitable by themselves. However, they do generate positive economic (efficiency, greater economic activities in the region) and societal externalities (environment, convenience) which will not be reflected in the income statement. Overall the government has to do their own cost/benefit analysis and decide whether the overall benefit outweigh the cost for the society.

Comparing HSR debt to Evergrande debt is stupid.

FairAndUnbiased said:
We can just print our way out of it and it would never cause inflation
Click to expand...
Nonsense lol. Why even collect taxes when you can just print money and not cause inflation? China should abolish taxes and return the revenue from land sales to the people according to your logic lmao.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,923
-2
13,633
Country
China
Location
United States
Mista said:
Most HSRs in the world are not profitable by themselves. However, they do generate positive economic (efficiency, greater economic activities in the region) and societal externalities (environment, convenience) which will not be reflected in the income statement. Overall the government has to do their own cost/benefit analysis and decide whether the overall benefit outweigh the cost for the society.

Comparing HSR debt to Evergrande debt is stupid.

Nonsense lol. Why even collect taxes when you can just print money and not cause inflation? China should abolish taxes and return the revenue from land sales to the people according to your logic lmao.
Click to expand...
read modern monetary theory which is a US economic ideology that has been put into practice already (though not stated) by the Trump and Biden administrations.

basically, you can print as much money as you want to get full employment and productivity such that there is no possibility of otherwise employable assets being wasted due to lack of paper currency. Inflation only occurs when more money is put into the economy after employment and productivity has been maximized. Then you use taxes to destroy excess money and reduce inflation. a sovereign nation can never default on its own fiat currency when it can print and/or inflate its way out of it.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
1,919
1
3,857
Country
China
Location
China
I can tell you frankly. In China, not only HSR, motor car, ART, light rail, urban rail, ordinary train, subway, bus, long-distance bus, etc., all passenger transport projects lose money except freight business, but we don't care. Our govt will give subsidies, and we do not rely on these means of transportation to make money. They are welfare, we are willing to keep losing money.



BTW: All HSR projects resulted in a debt of 5.28 trillion CNY (852 billion US dollars) to the Ministry of transportation. I don't know where the author got the $1.8 trillion data.
 
Last edited:
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,923
-2
13,633
Country
China
Location
United States
MH.Yang said:
I can tell you frankly. In China, not only HSR, motor car, ART, light rail, urban rail, ordinary train, subway, bus, long-distance bus, etc., all passenger transport projects lose money except freight business, but we don't care. Our govt will give subsidies, and we do not rely on these means of transportation to make money. They are welfare, we are willing to keep losing money.
Click to expand...
yep, rail ticket prices are lower than in EU and better service.

Wuhan-Guangzhou (1000 km): 463 RMB (72 USD), direct route, 5 hr.


France: Toulouse to Lille (900 km): doesn't even have direct route.

Toulouse to Paris: 80 USD, 7 hr
Paris to Lille: 46 USD, 2 hr


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom