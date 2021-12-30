China’s High-Speed Rail Network Is Now as Long as Equator as Latest Link Opens - The Beijing-Hong Kong rail link

(Yicai Global) Dec. 30 -- The newest connection in China’s vast high-speed railway network opened yesterday, linking Anqing in eastern Anhui province with Jiujiang to the south in neighbouring Jiangxi province, bringing the total length of the country’s high-speed railway lines to over 40,000 kilometers, as long as the equator, the People’s Daily reported.The Anqing-Jiujiang High-Speed Railway is 176 km long and has seven stations. It reduces the travel time between Hefei, the capital of Anhui province and Nanchang in Jiangxi to 22 minutes from four hours. Trains can travel at a maximum speed of 350km per hour.It is part of the Beijing-Hong Kong railway line that so far runs from Shangqiu in central Henan province to Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province. The 600km connection between Shangqiu and Beijing is still under construction.The Beijing-Hong Kong rail link will be one of eight routes running north-south across China. It will run parallel to the Beijing-Guangzhou railway along the country’s eastern coastline, helping to shift heavy passenger traffic between the capital city and the economic hubs in the south.The Anqing-Jiujiang railway line passes through the highly developed Yangtze River Delta region, and will help to link satellite cities where many commuters live with the big municipalities. It also connects a number of popular tourist spots such as Mount Lu and Tianzhu Mountain.