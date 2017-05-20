What's new

China's health care system, a hospital visit in Guangxi ethnic Zhuang province

China's health care system, a hospital visit in Guangxi ethnic Zhuang province

Zhuang is the largest minority ethnic group in China, Guangxi ethnic Zhuang autonomous region ( province) is an ethnic border region bordering Vietnam in southern China.

In the very end of the video he was overwhelmed and became speechless.

 
The miracle that China can quickly wipe out the virus wherever it breaks out largely depends on China's vast first class medical facilities and all sorts of medical resources and professionals all across China in every province, city, town and village.
 
