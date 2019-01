China's HBIS to buy 70 pct of Tata's Southeast Asian steel projects

29-Jan-2019CGTNHBIS will take over Tata Steel's projects in, in order to maximize opportunities in the region on technology, channels and management."Through the talks, we found that HBIS and Tata Steel share the same view on the world steel industry's future, which is the foundation of our cooperation," said Yu Yong, president of HBIS Group., Yu added.Xu Xiangchun, information director and analyst with iron and steel industry consultancy mysteel.com, said Southeast Asia has been a popular destination for steel investment in recent years because of the large population and its fast economic growth.According to mysteel.com,TV Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Steel, said he is confident that the steel projects in Southeast Asia will continue to grow in the future after the investment."Tata Steel shares the same culture with HBIS and we will explore more cooperative possibilities in future," he said.