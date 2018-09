In 1974 Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims constitutionally.





Someone who believes in the Orthodoxy, the agreed upon core principles that Islam states.



Anyone who deviates from the set upon beliefs of Islam cannot be a Muslim.



The Ahmadis do not believe Prophet Muhammad (saw) is the final messenger of God, hence Ahmadis are not Muslims.





But Ahmadis are not Muslims. They falsely think to be Muslims, and then believe that the mainstream Muslim community are not Muslims.



Ahmadis are hypocrites.





Fine fair enough. But don't act as if the BJP does not discriminate against Muslims.



Even Narendra Modi has said things against Muslims.

