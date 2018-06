North Korea says Kim Jong-un Will Meet With Syria’s Assad

TOKYO — President Bashar al-Assad of Syria plans to visit North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, the North’s state-run news media said on Sunday, suggesting that Mr. Kim is continuing his outreach to American adversaries even as he courts President Trump.The report, which was not confirmed by Syria, came just days after Mr. Trump announced that the previously canceled summit between the American president and Mr. Kim in Singapore was back on for June 12 If Mr. Assad were to visit Pyongyang, it would be the first time that Mr. Kim hosted a meeting with another head of state in the North Korean capital.“The optics are horrendous given that Kim Jong-un is trying to posture as a good guy,” said Sue Mi Terry , the Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “Hosting Assad, one of the worst butchers on the planet, as your first foreign leader visit is not a good P.R. move.”more at https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/03/world/asia/syria-north-korea-assad-kim.html