China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region comprehensively liberalize talent household registration restrictions

In terms of talents, Guangxi will fully liberalize the restrictions on talents. Graduates of colleges and universities (including technical colleges and universities) with the graduation certificate and ID card, primary and above skilled personnel with the national vocational qualification certificate and identity card, can apply for settlement in the towns and cities of the Guangxi region, free from employment, housing, social security contributions Conditional restrictions.