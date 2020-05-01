China's growth set to drive global economy in post-pandemic years, U.S. and India will be the second and third contributors

China's growth set to drive global economy in post-pandemic years

The U.S. and India will be the second and third-biggest contributors to global growth in the period, according to the IMF, with Japan and Germany rounding out the top five

China's growth set to drive global economy in post-pandemic years The U.S. and India will be the second and third-biggest contributors to global growth in the period, according to the IMF, with Japan and Germany rounding out the top five