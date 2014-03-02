China's growing firepower casts doubt on whether U.S. could defend Taiwan ,In war games, China often wins

Anytime the US or Europe insults the Chinese in diplomacy, open up more aircraft factories, DF missile factories, tank and AV factories, naval shipyards, etc.



China is growing into the military size she should be.



Russia has over 20000 fighters and bombers per 1.44 billion population. Since Russia has over 140M, Russia has about 2000 fighters and bombers.



China is ten times the size of Russia, in GDP and in population. Is China's navy ten times the size of Russia. Is China's air force 10 times the size of Russia. What about armour, 10 times Russia. No. Not yet. Punish the international terrorists by retaliation in building more military production.



There is a way to do payback to the West over lies and bullying. Be ten times the size of Russian military.