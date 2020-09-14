What's new

China’s ‘gross aggression’ led to LAC clash: US

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,198
20
12,686
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Referring to the Galwan valley conflict between Indian and Chinese language troops, US State Division on Tuesday (native time) mentioned the latest incident the place troops of each side “beat one another to loss of life” is a results of China’s sudden flip in the direction of “gross aggression” in its whole periphery.
Addressing a press meet on Mike Pompeo’s Tokyo go to, a State Division official in contrast the previous conflicts between India and China with the present stand-off.
A State Division official mentioned the conflicts “within the Himalayas between China and India” has been “one thing that has been prior to now dealt with in keeping with unstated or unwritten guidelines prior to now to stop this stuff from getting uncontrolled”. Nonetheless, the official mentioned, the driving pressure behind the present Ladakh battle is the sudden flip towards gross aggression by the Chinese language authorities in its whole periphery.
Talking about Pompeo’s opening remarks on the Quad international ministers assembly, one other State Division official mentioned that the state secretary has framed his dialogue in the course of the assembly with international ministers of India, Japan and Australia across the free world versus Chinese language authoritarianism and there was a whole lot of settlement “round that desk”.
Pompeo has denounced China’s “exploitation, corruption, and coercion” as he participated in a gathering in Tokyo of the Quad grouping of countries — the US, Japan, India, and Australia.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

US on India China clashes: China’s ‘gross aggression’ led to LAC clash | India News - Times of India

India News: WASHINGTON: Referring to the Galwan valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, US State Department on Tuesday (local time) said the recent incide.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
G

Globenim

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
1,957
-1
3,327
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Hindutva shills try hard to get Americans to die for Indias hegemonial ambitions on the internet, but in reality Indians are starving and dying for Americas hegemonial ambitions.
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
109
0
20
Country
India
Location
India
Globenim said:
Hindutva shills try hard to get Americans to die for Indias hegemonial ambitions on the internet, but in reality Indians are starving and dying for Americas hegemonial ambitions.
Click to expand...
You still seem to have delusions that the world will look at you as a Global leader.....
 
B

Beefeatergin

FULL MEMBER
Jul 10, 2020
407
0
505
Country
China
Location
China
Ghost Hobbit said:
You still seem to have delusions that the world will look at you as a Global leader.....
Click to expand...
This is how the world sees you people
www.daily-sun.com

Indian man accused of raping cow claims it is reincarnation of his dead wife | daily sun

A man of Indian origin recently arrested for sexually molesting a cow on a Texan ranch claims the animal is, in fact, the reincarnation of his deceased wife. Rajiv Chowdhury, 34, was intercepted this week by Atascosa County police after ranch owner Ted Bukowski called police after he
www.daily-sun.com www.daily-sun.com
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,243
-29
1,951
Country
India
Location
United States
Dalit said:
I like it when Westerners pump up their stooge India. India is going to have to sacrifice an arm and a head to please it’s Western masters.
Click to expand...

SEATO, CENTO, Baghdad Pact, Major Non Nato Ally - these were the Anti Soviet alliances you signed up for, when you were serving your western masters or getting your citizens bombed by them in exchange for money.

And now you are acting like a Chinese poodle at UN for your Eastern masters.

Nations who have no self respect, need masters to serve and unlike you we never had one and never will, we are the founding member of NAM.
 
Last edited:
G

Ghost Hobbit

FULL MEMBER
Aug 27, 2020
109
0
20
Country
India
Location
India
FairAndUnbiased said:
We all know how people look at India: with pity
Click to expand...
Whether people look at India with 'pity' or not, one thing is for sure....no one, absolutely NO ONE, looks at China in a leadership role. Yeah, there is NO DOUBT that the world has given the US it's defacto leadership position again. You may have made a big noise about it before. As of now, the events of the last few months- it's clear you are not leadership materia.l. This includes from Pakistan.

Beidou2020 said:
China is nowhere near the superpower India is at. India achieved superpower status in 2012 remember.
Click to expand...
There is a difference between a superpower and a leader. The fact that you don't know it shows you don't know what it is about. Sure you can be a country with lots of weapons. But no one, including tiny states like Sngapore and malaysia considers you a global leader anymore.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,243
-29
1,951
Country
India
Location
United States
FairAndUnbiased said:
oh a failed wall sitting organization that ended up wasting India's prestige. great record.
Click to expand...
With over 70 percent of the world's countries ended up becoming either it's full members or observers , including your own and Pakistan (In 1979....you know, after US dissolved its SEATO, CENTO alliances with it. ). It is a failed organization?..lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
CAN INDIA TRANSCEND ITS TWO-FRONT CHALLENGE?
Replies
6
Views
261
Flash_Ninja
Flash_Ninja

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top