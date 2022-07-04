China's Great Wall Motor shelves $1 billion India plan, fires all employees!!!

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has been planning to enter the Indian market since 2020 but now becomes one of the biggest casualties of New Delhi's increased scrutiny of investments from Beijing.
China's Great Wall Motor has shelved plans to invest $1 billion in India and laid off all employees at its operations after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Dozen employees laid offThe sources, who declined to be named, said that Great Wall laid off about a dozen employees at its Indian business on Friday after telling them it had failed to obtain foreign direct investment approval from the government to buy a former General Motors (GM) plant in the country.
Earlier on Friday Great Wall and GM called off the plant deal, drawing a line under a two-year initiative. An Indian government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
The axed employees were working on the company's planned India entry in departments including finance, strategy and marketing, two of the sources said, adding that they are to be given three months' severance pay.
