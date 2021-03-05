beijingwalker
China's government Free nutrition balanced school meals for village kids in impoverished regions
Chinese government provides free education, free school meals , free school accommodation and free healthcare for kids of poor rural regions. In this elementary school, 75% of the students parents went to richer regions to work, and left their children to the school to take care. The government provides standard nutritions balanced meals to the students, grain, meat, eggs,diary, fruits are all included in the meals.
农村学校的免费中午营养餐现场，这些孩子中有75％以上的都是留守
