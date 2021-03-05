What's new

China's government Free nutrition balanced school meals for village kids in impoverished regions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,958
2
70,842
Country
China
Location
China
China's government Free nutrition balanced school meals for village kids in impoverished regions

Chinese government provides free education, free school meals , free school accommodation and free healthcare for kids of poor rural regions. In this elementary school, 75% of the students parents went to richer regions to work, and left their children to the school to take care. The government provides standard nutritions balanced meals to the students, grain, meat, eggs,diary, fruits are all included in the meals.

农村学校的免费中午营养餐现场，这些孩子中有75％以上的都是留守

 
School kids in deeply impoverished region in SW China dump their free daily milk provided by the govenment in a ditch


The school says that they request their students to finish the milk in the school cause they worry if the kids bring the milk back home they may forget to drink it for some time and the milk may expire.

Many kids can not finish their daily milk in the school and since they are not allowed to bring the milk back home, they just dump the milk in a ditch.
 
