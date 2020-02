The results suggest that between

123,000 and 203,000 pandemic influenza respiratory deaths occurred globally from April through December 2009.



The researchers took into account only deaths caused by respiratory diseases. However, people can die from bacterial infections that happen after they've been weakened by the flu. The H1N1 virus can also kill by worsening existing health problems, such as heart disease. The researchers found that when the H1N1 deaths due to causes other than respiratory disease are included, t

he 2009 pandemic toll might be as high as 400,000 people.