What's new

China’s gold imports from Russia surge 750% in July

Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,877
1
3,472
Country
China
Location
United States

China’s gold imports from Russia surge 750% in July​

Anna Golubova Tuesday August 30, 2022 17:44

(Kitco News) China has significantly stepped up its gold purchases from Russia amid a Western ban on Russian gold following its invasion of Ukraine.

China imported $108.8 million worth of Russian gold in July. That is a 750% jump from the previous month’s total of $12.7 million and an increase of 4,800% from $2.2 million reported during the same month a year ago, Russian media RBC reported citing Chinese customs data. The data listed included raw and semi-finished forms of gold.

More buying from China comes after the U.S., Britain, Canada, Japan, the EU, and Switzerland banned Russian gold exports following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in August, it was reported that Russia is looking into its own international standard for precious metals after getting banned by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA). And it could have a fixed price in national currencies.
The country’s Finance Ministry said it was “critical” to create the new Moscow World Standard (MWS) to “normalize the functioning of the precious metals industry” and have an alternative to the LBMA.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the LBMA also suspended its accreditation of Russian precious metals refiners, barring them from selling new products in London. The suspension was made official on March 7.
According to the Finance Ministry, Russia was the second highest gold producer by volume in 2021, with gold output rising by 9% to 343 tons. The precious metals industry in Russia accounts for around $25 billion a year.

https://www.kitco.com/news/2022-08-30/China-s-gold-imports-from-Russia-surge-750-in-July.html
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tibetan race walker awarded the Olympic gold medal 10 years after the 2012 London Olympic Games she competed in
Replies
1
Views
33
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Gold will soar as China seeks US dollar alternatives
Replies
0
Views
480
onebyone
onebyone
Viet
Vietnam has highest gold demand in Southeast Asia
Replies
5
Views
375
Viet
Viet
dbc
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
2
Replies
16
Views
548
dbc
dbc
beijingwalker
Qieyang Shijie becomes first Olympic gold medalist from China’s Tibetan ethnic minority group, 10 years after the London 2012 Olympic Games
Replies
0
Views
273
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom