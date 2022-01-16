China's GDP was 17.7 trillion USD in 2021

ChineseTiger1986
114.367 trillion RMB / 6.45 USD/RMB exchange rate in 2021
China will ALWAYS be a developing country.So per capita in nominal dollars has China crossed into a high income economy as defined by the world bank; over $12,696? I ask because there is some speculation. The population is not 1.4+ billion but actually lower and therefore the per capita number should be higher then $12,500.
The exchange rate average in 2021 was 6.45.View attachment 809205
if change with 6.35 now， It is18trillion $
China GDP
2019 14.3trillion
2020 14.7trillion
2021 17.7trillion add an India
China wants long term healthy GDP, not short term steroid GDP.
The exchange rate average in 2021 was 6.45.
If the exchange rate can maintain the current level for 2022, then China's GDP in this year has a decent chance to surpass 20 trillion USD.
China needs to keep the exchange rate high.in CNY ， increased 2 trillion $， Exchange rate rise 1 trillion$
China cpi less than 2%
3 trillion：1 trillion Exchange rate riseif 3 trillion increased, GDP increase is more than 20%.
Very likely, next year China will be a USD 20 trillion economy.
Keep developing those rural areas will help to solve the employment rate.Best time to pop the bubble is definitely during COVID, but the excess labor has to be employed doing something. What should these unemployed people do?
Very likely, next year China will be a USD 20 trillion economy.
6.45 was the average exchange rate from January to December in 2021.Exchange rate 6.45?
The current exchange rate is 6.35, and China's GDP in 2021 should be $18 trillion.
We are only $4 trillion away from the USA.
Considering that the USA has added some inexplicable parts to GDP, such as virtual rent, lawyer's legal fees and so on. China's actual GDP has exceeded that of the USA.
Of course, Americans at least don't count cow dung into GDP.
What could they do in Rural China. The North South Water project and Rail lines in Tibet and Xinjiang and some things they could do, but perhaps more projects in Central Asia as investments not loans maybe the way to better link China to Energy supplies and transportation links, and get around the Malacca strait issue (as well as the Indian navy, especially if there is a Chinese carrier battle group always stationed in Djibouti) while employing many workers. Investments that earn money from usage fees. Something like a 30 year BOT model.Keep developing those rural areas will help to solve the employment rate.
