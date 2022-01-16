China's GDP was 17.7 trillion USD in 2021

ChineseTiger1986 said: Keep developing those rural areas will help to solve the employment rate.





I thought India's 2021 GDP was supposed to be around 3 trillion USD?

What could they do in Rural China. The North South Water project and Rail lines in Tibet and Xinjiang and some things they could do, but perhaps more projects in Central Asia as investments not loans maybe the way to better link China to Energy supplies and transportation links, and get around the Malacca strait issue (as well as the Indian navy, especially if there is a Chinese carrier battle group always stationed in Djibouti) while employing many workers. Investments that earn money from usage fees. Something like a 30 year BOT model.If a rail line is build through Gilgit Baltistan link Pakistan and China at a reasonable cost (using modern switch back tunnels; Spiral tunnels) it could shorten the time it would take to get good to Mideast markets and shorten time to get raw materials from the Western Indian Ocean region to China. Russia would also like to use such a route, and China could earn from Russian traffic on the route, even if Chinese traffic is limited.If China demonstrates this capability there are many parts of the world, such as Brazil that would want spiral tunnels to overcome their topographic challenges. Especially if China develops new techniques to do it cheaper and faster then long tunnels bore through mountains.See the image of the spiral tunnels