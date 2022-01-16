What's new

China's GDP was 17.7 trillion USD in 2021

So per capita in nominal dollars has China crossed into a high income economy as defined by the world bank; over $12,696? I ask because there is some speculation, The population is not 1.4+ billion but actually lower and therefore the per capita number should be higher then $12,500.
 
FuturePAF said:
So per capita in nominal dollars has China crossed into a high income economy as defined by the world bank; over $12,696? I ask because there is some speculation. The population is not 1.4+ billion but actually lower and therefore the per capita number should be higher then $12,500.
China will ALWAYS be a developing country. :enjoy:
 
Dungeness said:
So China just added $3 trillion to its GDP, India's entire GDP, in one year,
President Xi has just deliberately pricked the real estate bubble by cracking down on Evergrande and many other real estate developers.

China wants long term healthy GDP, not short term steroid GDP.
xuxu1457 said:
View attachment 809205
if change with 6.35 now， It is18trillion $

China GDP
2019 14.3trillion
2020 14.7trillion
2021 17.7trillion add an India
The exchange rate average in 2021 was 6.45.

If the exchange rate can maintain the current level for 2022, then China's GDP in this year has a decent chance to surpass 20 trillion USD.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
President Xi has just deliberately pricked the real estate bubble by cracking down on Evergrande and many other real estate developers.

China wants long term healthy GDP, not short term steroid GDP.


The exchange rate average in 2021 was 6.45.

If the exchange rate can maintain the current level for 2022, then China's GDP in this year has a decent chance to surpass 20 trillion USD.
Best time to pop the bubble is definitely during COVID, but the excess labor has to be employed doing something. What should these unemployed people do?
 
Exchange rate 6.45?
The current exchange rate is 6.35, and China's GDP in 2021 should be $18 trillion.
We are only $4 trillion away from the USA.
Considering that the USA has added some inexplicable parts to GDP, such as virtual rent, lawyer's legal fees and so on. China's actual GDP has exceeded that of the USA.
Of course, Americans at least don't count cow dung into GDP.
 
Polestar 2 said:
if 3 trillion increased, GDP increase is more than 20%.

Very likely, next year China will be a USD 20 trillion economy.
3 trillion：1 trillion Exchange rate rise
in 2020， GDP in CNY 101 trillion YUAN
2021,114.37trillion YUAN, increase 13trillion yuan(2trillion$ )
in which, economy increased 8.1 %:8trillion YUAN(1.3 trillion$ )
Consumer Price Index :cpi 2%,Producer Price Index for Industrial Products(Because of the 6 trillion US dollars printed in the United States and the impact of the epidemic, raw material prices have gone up, and factory prices have gone up) ppi 10% add 5 trillion YUAN(0.8 trillion$),
 
FuturePAF said:
Best time to pop the bubble is definitely during COVID, but the excess labor has to be employed doing something. What should these unemployed people do?
Keep developing those rural areas will help to solve the employment rate.
GumNaam said:
more than india's economy in one year, india's gdp is 2.6 trillion and some change, China added more than that in just one year.
I thought India's 2021 GDP was supposed to be around 3 trillion USD?
Polestar 2 said:
if 3 trillion increased, GDP increase is more than 20%.

Very likely, next year China will be a USD 20 trillion economy.
You mean China's 2022 GDP could hit 20 trillion USD?

It depends the USD/RMB exchange rate.

If the exchange can maintain the current level, then it is going to reach 20 trillion USD by 2022.
MH.Yang said:
Exchange rate 6.45?
The current exchange rate is 6.35, and China's GDP in 2021 should be $18 trillion.
We are only $4 trillion away from the USA.
Considering that the USA has added some inexplicable parts to GDP, such as virtual rent, lawyer's legal fees and so on. China's actual GDP has exceeded that of the USA.
Of course, Americans at least don't count cow dung into GDP.
6.45 was the average exchange rate from January to December in 2021.

And I think the US gonna fudge their number, so their official 2021 GDP was going to be around 23 trillion.

When they saw China is getting too close, then they are going to fudge for sure.
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
Keep developing those rural areas will help to solve the employment rate.


I thought India's 2021 GDP was supposed to be around 3 trillion USD?
What could they do in Rural China. The North South Water project and Rail lines in Tibet and Xinjiang and some things they could do, but perhaps more projects in Central Asia as investments not loans maybe the way to better link China to Energy supplies and transportation links, and get around the Malacca strait issue (as well as the Indian navy, especially if there is a Chinese carrier battle group always stationed in Djibouti) while employing many workers. Investments that earn money from usage fees. Something like a 30 year BOT model.

If a rail line is build through Gilgit Baltistan link Pakistan and China at a reasonable cost (using modern switch back tunnels; Spiral tunnels) it could shorten the time it would take to get good to Mideast markets and shorten time to get raw materials from the Western Indian Ocean region to China. Russia would also like to use such a route, and China could earn from Russian traffic on the route, even if Chinese traffic is limited.

If China demonstrates this capability there are many parts of the world, such as Brazil that would want spiral tunnels to overcome their topographic challenges. Especially if China develops new techniques to do it cheaper and faster then long tunnels bore through mountains.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Big Hill - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
See the image of the spiral tunnels
 
