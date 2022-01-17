China’s GDP per capita reaches $12,551 in 2021, overtaking global average GDP per capita: official

retaxis said: It wasn't that long ago that India gdp per capita was similar to Chinas. They spent all that time bragging about shining India while in truth slumistan got overtaken and circles ran around them since then. Click to expand...

India squandered much of the last 30 years, since Manmohan Singh’s reforms as Finance minister, now India has only 20 years ahead of it before it squanders its demographic dividend.In Modi’s 2014 Speech in New York he pointed to Democracy, Demographic Dividend and Demand as India’s key advantages. The last few years have laid bare that he has undermined democracy, squandered the dividend and failed to harness the demand. The Indian elite are seeing the writing on the wall and fleeing the country.Pakistan isn’t doing much better, but it has an extra 10-15 years on its demographic dividend.