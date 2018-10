China's GDP grows 6.7 pct in first 3 quarters



Xinhua Published: 2018-10-19 10:22:38China's gross domestic product (GDP)data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.A production line at a factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. [Photo: VCG]The pace was in line with market expectations and hIn the third quarter, China's GDP rose 6.5 percent from a year ago, compared to a 6.7-percent increase in the second quarter, the NBS said in a statement.The economy has expanded in a reasonable range and maintained a trend of overall stability and steady progress, the statistical authority said,The service sector gained 7.7 percent year on year in the January-September period, picking up from a 7.6-percent increase in the first half, and outpacing 3.4 percent in primary industry and 5.8 percent in secondary industry.