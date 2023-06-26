What's new

China's GAC unveils flying car that can travel on road

China's GAC unveils flying car that can travel on road​

Automaker sees demand for transport between cities across waters in southern China
https%253A%252F%252Fcms-image-bucket-production-ap-northeast-1-a7d2.s3.ap-northeast-1.amazonaws.com%252Fimages%252F7%252F0%252F6%252F3%252F46143607-1-eng-GB%252Fphoto_SXM2023062600009106_2048x1152.jpg

The GAC vehicle, which seats one, will operate automatically. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)

YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writerJune 27, 2023 03:26 JST

GUANGZHOU, China -- Chinese state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) unveiled a flying car concept that can also be driven on streets Monday, one of many companies boosting research and development to make the futuristic mode of transport a present-day reality.

Dubbed GOVE, the one-seater combines a passenger drone equipped with six sets of rotor blades with a four-wheeled chassis to travel on roads. The drone and chassis separate before flight.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673398190840619033

asia.nikkei.com

China's GAC unveils flying car that can travel on road

Automaker sees demand for transport between cities across waters in southern China
asia.nikkei.com
 

