China's GAC unveils flying car that can travel on road​

Automaker sees demand for transport between cities across waters in southern ChinaThe GAC vehicle, which seats one, will operate automatically. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writerJune 27, 2023 03:26 JSTGUANGZHOU, China -- Chinese state-owned automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) unveiled a flying car concept that can also be driven on streets Monday, one of many companies boosting research and development to make the futuristic mode of transport a present-day reality.Dubbed GOVE, the one-seater combines a passenger drone equipped with six sets of rotor blades with a four-wheeled chassis to travel on roads. The drone and chassis separate before flight.