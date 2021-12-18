What's new

China’s future spaceplane may be able to take off and land at airports

  • Successful test flight in July suggests it has an advantage over the rocket-launched US equivalent, Chinese military magazine says
  • It adds to concerns over the weaponisation of space, as powers race to develop anti-satellite weapons and hypersonic missiles
1639926513882.png


An artist’s impression of the CASC spaceplane, which had its first test flight in July. Photo: Weibo
China’s space flight technology may have advanced beyond that of the United States as it can now launch spaceplanes without rocket propulsion, according to a Chinese military magazine.
It means the spaceplanes will not need launch sites and will be able to take off and land at airports – a cost-saving development that has added to concerns over the weaponisation of space.
China is developing a spaceplane known as Tengyun, which has a horizontal take-off and horizontal landing (HTHL) system. That gives it an advantage over the US equivalent, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), which is rocket-launched, according to military magazine Naval and Merchant Ships.
