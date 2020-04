I see China as it should be viewed. There is some parts of that I disagree with and some parts I agree with.



In this thread we will discuss about China's future and the everlasting potential of the great panda.



I geninuly believe China is underrated but again it's only a peasant reporters views and dosen't represent objective view of china so they should be ignored. In this thread everything is objective.



Two years ago I saw President Xi participate in huge military parade where he held a speech and said by 2050 we will modernize our military and capability to such an extent that we would be able to win any conflict.



It's good that they wanna modernize even tho I think they have enough modernization and technology to do it even today. There was last year a military survey where computers predicted who would win in a potential war between the US and China and the computer had china winning more than 80% of the times.



China is the superpower of today and it will solidify it's position tomorrow. Example when you look at city like Shenzhen that was a fishing village 40 years ago and today it's one of the most modernized cities in the world and what to take from that is the speed in which China is developing. They build like 1000s of highrises and tall buildings including 300 skyscrappers, villas, city districts from nothing in short time to a city that can house 13 million.



So do I believe in what President Xi said absolutely yes China will be invincible by 2050 I take him for his words. They have already modernized enough if you add extra 30 years on top of that plus the speed in which they move forward normally than that 30 years won't go to waste a bit. If all of the world gather won't be able to confront China by 2050 hack the world can't do that even today imagine in 2050 china will be invincible.



1. The US will stand down without fighting China and they will submit both economically and adopting pro Chinese policies. You heard it here first and I promise you of this 100% they will never confront China it's suicidal. It's not an effin soap opera hollywood movie facing a well drilled Chinese military machine. It's a nightmare I wouldn't wish on anybody.



2. The rest will become China aligned nations and some will get invaded by China. (The wise once will become China aligned) This is inevitable

Click to expand...