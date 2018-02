"China's railways, highways, waterways and civil airlines carried a total of 47.15 billion tonnes of cargo last year, up 9.3 percent from the 2016 level, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission."

China's economy can be broadly separated into two categories: hardware/goods (Huawei, Lenovo, Haier, Xiaomi, SANY, DJI, etc.) and software/services (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, etc.).Regarding China's hardware economy, the Chinese freight growth boomed by 9.3% in 2017. See Xinhua citation below.China's hardware economy has two components: quantity and quality. The quantity increased by 9.3%. However, we know that China's technology quality increases every year. For example, the Huawei phones shipped each year contain more powerful computer processors.Thus, China's claim of 6.9% economic growth for 2017 could be conservative.We know China's freight growth increased by 9.3% in 2017. We also know the average value of the products being shipped contains more advanced technology, which means the products are more valuable.Combined, 9.3% freight growth + x% advanced technology growth = 10%+ "economic" growth in China's hardware economyYet, China is only claiming a 6.9% economic growth in its economy. There is a school of thought that says China is understating its real economic growth.----------