China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021

China's foreign trade up 21.4 pct in 2021
2022-01-14 10:14:41
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports expanded 21.4 percent year on year to 39.1 trillion yuan (6.14 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, official data showed Friday.
Exports rose 21.2 percent, while imports went up 21.5 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs. ■


