China's foreign trade surges in Jan-Feb despite Lunar New Year holiday, epidemic

Despite the Lunar New Year holiday and COVID-19 epidemic, China's foreign trade increased significantly in January and February, thanks to strong external demand, a recovering domestic economy, as well as a low base last year due to strict COVID-19 control measures, said the country's customs authority on Sunday., according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).Exports in the same period soared by 60.6 percent to $468.9 billion, and imports rose by 22.2 percent to $365.6 billion, both beating forecasts in a Reuters poll of 22 economists, 38.9 percent and 15 percent, respectively.For February alone, exports skyrocketed 154.9 percent from the previous year at $204.9 billion and the import saw a relatively smooth increase – 17.3 percent – at about $167 billion.