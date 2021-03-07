What's new

China's foreign trade surges in Jan-Feb despite Lunar New Year holiday, epidemic

Despite the Lunar New Year holiday and COVID-19 epidemic, China's foreign trade increased significantly in January and February, thanks to strong external demand, a recovering domestic economy, as well as a low base last year due to strict COVID-19 control measures, said the country's customs authority on Sunday.

Foreign trade of goods surged by over 41 percent year on year in the first two months to $834.5 billion, with the trade balance at $103.25 billion, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports in the same period soared by 60.6 percent to $468.9 billion, and imports rose by 22.2 percent to $365.6 billion, both beating forecasts in a Reuters poll of 22 economists, 38.9 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

For February alone, exports skyrocketed 154.9 percent from the previous year at $204.9 billion and the import saw a relatively smooth increase – 17.3 percent – at about $167 billion.

