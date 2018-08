China’s foreign trade structure further optimized in first seven months



China's imports and exports went up 8.6 percent year-on-year to 16.72 trillion yuan ($2.45 trillion) in the first seven months of this year

From January to July, China's imports and exports reached 16.72 trillion yuan, hitting a record high over the same period in history.

Thanks to its efforts to diversify choices on international market

The country's trade with BRICS members and Belt and Road countries respectively grew by 12.4 and 11.3 percent.

central and western part seeing a 15-percent growth in foreign trade

The country exported 6.8 percent more of electrical and mechanical products

Its share in the overall exports amounted to 58.3 percent

The export of automobiles, mobile phones, and computers respectively grew by 17.9, 8.9 and 5.2 percent from a year ago.

In the first half of 2018, China's tax revenue from imported goods was up 8.9 percent from a year ago to 997.4 billion yuan, accounting for 10.9 percent of the country's total taxation income.