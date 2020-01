China’s foreign trade prospers in 2019



The price index of exported Chinese products surged by 2.8 percent and that of imported products by 1.4 percent

According to WTO statistics, in the first nine months of 2019, the global market share of China’s mechanical and electrical products rose by 0.2 and 0.9 percentage points, respectively.

Last year, the exports of integrated circuits grew by 25.3 percent, solar batteries by 47.5 percent and metal working machines by 15 percent.

Last year, the export value of self-owned brand reached 2.9 trillion yuan, an increase of 12 percent, and 1.1 percentage points higher from 2018.