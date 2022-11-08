What's new

China's foreign trade jumps 9.5 percent year to $4.79 trillion in Jan-Oct 2022

China’s foreign trade jumps 9.5 percent year to $4.79 trillion in Jan-Oct 2022​

The export-import growth comes despite several parts of the country remaining under Covid-19 related lock-downs during the period

Tue 8 Nov 2022】

China’s foreign trade of goods jumped 9.5 percent year-on-year to $4.79 trillion (34.62 trillion yuan) in the first ten months of 2022, despite several parts of the country remaining under Covid-19 related lockdowns during the period.

In October this year, the country’s foreign trade posted a 6.9 percent to 3.55 trillion yuan, with exports registering a 7 percent growth and imports 6.8 percent over the same year-ago period, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

During the January-October 2022 period, exports rose 13 percent year to 19.71 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent to 14.91 trillion yuan.

ASEAN was China’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15.2 percent of the country’s total foreign trade.

The European Union and the US were China’s second-largest and third-largest trading partners during the period, respectively.

China’s trade with countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative posted robust year-on-year growth, with both exports and imports jumping over 20 percent.

Mechanical and electrical products, and labor-intensive products, continued to be popular exports, with the former making up 57.1 percent of the total exports value.

China’s exports of automobiles surged 72 percent year on year, while exports of cell phones grew by 8.7 percent over one year ago.

 

